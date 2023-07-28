Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 28, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, July 28, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Havre residents react to missing teen being found:

Havre residents react to missing teen found safe

Montana cities, Bozeman, react to zoning changes:

Montana cities reacting to zoning, planning changes from Legislature

Trump faces new charges:

Trump faces additional charges in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Over half of country under heat dangers: