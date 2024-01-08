Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 8, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
3 years later, new details emerge about the Capitol insurrection
3 years later, new details emerge about the Capitol insurrection
Tone of FCS championship game was set for Montana, SDSU on one early play
Tone of FCS championship game was set for Montana, SDSU on one early play
Missing plane segment found, crew 'heroic' during midair scare
Missing plane segment found, crew 'heroic' during midair scare
Boyfriend of 22-year-old woman killed by wrong-way driver speaks out
Boyfriend of 22-year-old woman killed by wrong-way driver speaks out