Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Feb. 2, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
Punxsutawney Phil makes his 2024 Groundhog Day prediction
Punxsutawney Phil makes his 2024 Groundhog Day prediction
Bozeman residents selling their home below market value — why?
Bozeman residents selling their home below market value—why?
California pummeled by first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers
California pummeled by first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers
Millions of dollars raised and spent on Montana Senate race
Millions of dollars raised and spent on Montana Senate race
Warmer winter temperatures could mean bears becoming active earlier than usual
Warmer winter temperatures could mean bears becoming active earlier than usual