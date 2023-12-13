Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 13, 2023

Top stories from Dec. 13, 2023.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 12:05:44-05

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Owners of Silver Bow Drive-In concerned proposed truck stop could impact moviegoers

Owners of Silver Bow Drive In concerned proposed truck stop could turn away moviegoers

Gallatin Co. offers funds to preserve Belgrade mobile home park

Gallatin County Commission offers funds to preserve Belgrade mobile home park

Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani trail

Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani defamation trial

Harnessing ocean wave power in the shadow of the Rockies

Harnessing ocean wave power in the shadow of the Rockies

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader