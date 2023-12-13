Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 13, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
Owners of Silver Bow Drive-In concerned proposed truck stop could impact moviegoers
Owners of Silver Bow Drive In concerned proposed truck stop could turn away moviegoers
Gallatin Co. offers funds to preserve Belgrade mobile home park
Gallatin County Commission offers funds to preserve Belgrade mobile home park
Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani trail
Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani defamation trial
Harnessing ocean wave power in the shadow of the Rockies
Harnessing ocean wave power in the shadow of the Rockies