Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 12, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

11 puppies to be euthanized after rabies exposure during adoption event, owners heartbroken

11 puppies to be euthanized after rabies exposure during adoption event; owners heartbroken

Trump takes on Tester, supports Sheehy at Bozeman rally

Trump takes on Tester, supports Sheehy at Bozeman rally

Wyoming 4-year-old returns home after miraculous battle in hospital

Wyoming 4-year-old returns home after two-month miraculous battle in hospital

'Exactly what you want in a coach': MSU defensive line buys into Howe's old-school philosophy