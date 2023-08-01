Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Aug. 1, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS

Today's news:

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, 8-1-2023

Big cool down ahead:

Lower air quality with a big cool down on the way

Tracking a surge of hate speech on the X social network:

Experts track a surge of hate speech on the X social network

The timing of Trump's anticipated indictment explained:

Attorney explains the timing of Trump's anticipated indictments

Ice cream shop chills out in Uptown Butte: