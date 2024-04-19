Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, April 19, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, April 19, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TRENDING VIDEOS:
MSU's Holland, Kollar to enter Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame
Trump reacts as hush money jury selection continues
Crow woman tells Indian boarding school story
Mint Bar in Sheridan celebrates 117 years of history
Husband recalls wife's heartbreaking final days after eating at Dave's Sushi
