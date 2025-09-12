Top Headlines: September, 12, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, September 12, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

There are a few scattered or isolated shower or t-storm chances for Friday and Saturday afternoon, but those chances are very hit and miss.

Spotty afternoon t-storms for Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman honors 9/11 victims and first responders at memorial ceremony

MSU students get free Uber rides through new CatCab transportation program

Anaconda Yoga Fest debuts this weekend to build community through movement

This weekend’s Anaconda Yoga Fest aims to bring residents together through yoga, dance and movement workshops and community events — with the festival’s founder's mission to strengthen local connections and well‑being.

Butte man Tony Sullivan arraigned in connection with July 13 Uptown shooting

Tony Sullivan is being arraigned this morning on charges tied to an exchange of gunfire the evening of July 13 in an Uptown neighborhood, and two other men also face charges related to the incident.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 12:

1609 – English explorer Henry Hudson sails into what is now known as the Hudson River.

1814 – Battle of North Point takes place during the War of 1812, part of the defense of Baltimore, which inspired the U.S. national anthem.

1848 – A Vermont railroad worker named Phineas Gage survives a large iron rod being driven completely through his head—an event that became a landmark case in neuroscience.

1919 – Adolf Hitler joins the German Workers' Party, which would later become the Nazi Party.

1959 – The Soviet Union launches Luna 2, the first spacecraft to impact the Moon.

Notable birthdays:

Ian Holm (1931) – Actor known for roles in The Lord of the Rings and Alien.

Barry White (1944) – Iconic American singer-songwriter with a deep, soulful voice.

Neil Peart (1952) – Drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush.

Jennifer Hudson (1981) – Singer, actress, and Academy Award winner.

Emmy Rossum (1986) – Actress and singer, best known for Shameless.

Sydney Sweeney (1997) – Actress known for Euphoria and The White Lotus

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

