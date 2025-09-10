Top Headlines: September, 10, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Spotty light showers and mild temperatures for your Wednesday with heavier rain expected Thursday and Friday.

Mild with isolated showers for Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana unveils first-in-nation memorial honoring fallen tow truck drivers killed in line of duty

Montana unveils first-in-nation memorial honoring fallen tow truck drivers killed in line of duty

Conservationists take to skies to promote Gallatin Valley land protection legislation

Conservationists take to skies to promote Gallatin Valley land protection legislation

Butte High principal, parents concerned about nearby dispensary

Butte High principal, parents concerned about nearby dispensary

Have you ever driven past roadkill and wondered who is responsible for cleaning that up?

Unglamorous, but necessary: Taking care of Montana's roadkill

A new workforce housing development is opening behind one of Big Sky’s most historic landmarks

A new workforce housing development is opening behind one of Big Sky’s most historic landmarks

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 10:

1961 – Tragedy strikes the Italian Grand Prix when a crash kills German driver Wolfgang von Trips and 15 spectators — the deadliest accident in Formula One history.

1972 – American runner Frank Shorter wins Olympic marathon gold in Munich; wrestler Dan Gable takes gold without conceding a single point.

1993 – Hit sci-fi series “The X-Files” debuts on Fox TV.

2008 – The Large Hadron Collider is powered up at CERN in Geneva, becoming the largest scientific experiment in history.

2020 – California’s August Complex Fire becomes the largest recorded wildfire in state history, burning over 471,000 acres.

Notable birthdays:

Big Daddy Kane (1968) – Influential American rapper.

Guy Ritchie (1968) – British film director known for Snatch and Sherlock Holmes.

Colin Firth (1960) – Academy Award–winning British actor (The King’s Speech).

Randy Johnson (1963) – Hall of Fame MLB pitcher nicknamed “The Big Unit.”

Ryan Phillippe (1974) – American actor known for Cruel Intentions and Shooter.

Misty Copeland (1982) – Star ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

