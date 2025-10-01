Top Headlines: October, 1, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, October 1, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

We will see mild temperatures with highs in the 60s for most of the area with cooler weather still on track for the weekend.

Cool weather still on track for the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

French bakery expands into historic Baxter Hotel

Helping kids thrive through divorce: Parent Team leads the way

Bikers lead funeral procession for Dillon child who was killed while riding his bike

Deputies use stop sticks to halt wrong way driver on I-90

Gallatin charity pivots strategy to feed Haitian kids amid gang violence; interview with Raine Barnett Christenson

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for OCTOBER 1:

• 331 BC - Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of Gaugamela, a decisive victory in his conquest of the Persian Empire

• 1908 - Ford Motor Company completes the first production Model T at their Detroit plant, revolutionizing mass transportation and beginning the longest production run in automotive history (until 1972)

• 1936 - Francisco Franco becomes head of the Nationalist regime in Spain, marking the beginning of the Spanish Civil War

• 1938 - Hitler's troops occupy the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia after Britain and France agreed to cede the German-speaking territory

• 1982 - U.S. Congress establishes the U.S. Claims Court (now U.S. Court of Federal Claims) to handle cases against the United States government

• 2017 - Las Vegas shooting: The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurs when a gunman opens fire on a music festival, killing 58 people and injuring over 800

Notable birthdays:

• 1920 - Walter Matthau, American actor and comedian (died 2000)

• 1924 - Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize winner

• 1935 - Julie Andrews, English actress and singer ("Mary Poppins," "The Sound of Music")

• 1947 - Stephen King, American author of horror and supernatural fiction

• 1975 - Zach Galifianakis, American comedian and actor

