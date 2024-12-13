Tis the season! Enter our Holiday Decorations Contest

It's the time of the year when many folks are decorating their homes, yards, and anything outside with lights and other decorations. We want to see what you've done!

That's right—it’s contest time. Submit a picture of your house, yard, or other exterior decorations to our email addresses: newstips@kxlf.com or newstips@kbzk.com.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Dec. 19. We'll pick a winner in the Butte area and a winner in the Bozeman area. We have fun prizes to give away, and a reporter will come out to the winners' houses for a feature that will air during our newscasts.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 23, 2024.