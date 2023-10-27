Time's running out to winterize your sprinkler system

There’s a lot of prep that goes into getting ready for a visit from Old Man Winter, but sometimes we forget to do certain things. Then, we rush to get them done—like getting our sprinkler system winterized.

“You’re kind of out of luck,” said Colin Engstrom with Yard Guard Lawn and Tree Care. “Next week, we’ll have warmer temperatures, and you can get them blown out again but after that, it is what it is.”

Engstrom says it’s now or never when it comes to saving your sprinkler system from the cold.

“The first thing to freeze would be your backflow preventer. Those are 100-dollar parts, so to have someone come out and service it, you’re looking at $300 to $500, which isn’t the end of the world,” said Engstrom.

But if you’re unlucky and the entire system freezes, you’d need a new one.

Engstrom says replacing an entire water system can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Or even more if you have a bigger property,” he said.

This year Yard Guard serviced just shy of 1,000 sprinkler systems, but Engstrom says time is ticking for those looking for some last-minute winterization.

“We’ve had to turn away about 100 people in the last week,” he said. “There’s some companies that are still doing them but others like us have other stuff to do.”

But luckily there are a few DIY methods available.

Yard Guard has created a video that gives folks helpful instructions.

But in the future, Engstrom says folks should always plan and be prepared.

“That way you’re not rushing to get it done or paying way more than you should,” said Engstrom.