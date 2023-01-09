Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Timepiece with connection to place it was designed: Bozeman

Taking years of experience into his own hands, Dave Berghold is the owner of the Last Wind-Up in downtown Bozeman and has been designing his own model of watches for over a year now.
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 5.09.06 PM.png
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:49:14-05

BOZEMAN — Taking years of experience into his own hands, Dave Berghold is the owner of the Last Wind-Up in downtown Bozeman and has been designing his own model of watches for over a year now.

For Berghold, a passion for watches and timepieces started back when he was a teenager.

“It honestly started in high school,” Berghold said. “There was this timepieces class and I thought, ‘well that sounds kind of interesting I’m going to take a peek at that'.”

Today, he runs his shop—selling, consigning, and restoring watches. However, on his ‘off’ time, he designs and assembles his own line of watches, with a special connection to Bozeman, Montana.

“The five-minute marks, are all in dark blue until we get to number 45,” Berghold said. “That’s kind of a talking point for this model because we are on the 45th parallel—Bozeman is approximately the 45 parallel.”

Berghold notes that there is something special about a physical timepiece that can be passed down for generations and keep time for years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App