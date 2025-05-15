Thursday Headlines: Road rage, Schools Face Financial Strain and Scholarships

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, May 15, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Lighter showers and slightly warmer for your Thursday afternoon, but highs only expected to hit the low 50s for the afternoon. Showers are going to be more sparse for today with light showers picking up for the afternoon and evening.

Cool and wet pattern continues in SW Montana

TOP HEADLINES:

From Anger to Altercation: Road Rage in Gallatin County

WATCH: Gallatin County Grapples with Escalating Road Rage Conflicts

From Anger to Altercation: Road Rage in Gallatin County

Gallatin County is witnessing a rise in road rage incidents, raising concerns among residents and law enforcement. Recent altercations, including an intense confrontation involving a machete, have highlighted the increasingly aggressive behavior on local roads.

Three Forks Schools Face Financial Strain as Mill Levies Fail Amid Rising Costs



WATCH: Three Forks Voters Reject Levies, Deepening School District Budget Issues



Three Forks Schools Face Financial Strain as Mill Levies Fail Amid Rising Costs

After voters rejected three mill levies on May 6th, the Three Forks School District is grappling with increased operational costs and a shortage of funding to support its teachers and programs. Superintendent Rhonda Utlaut highlights the impact on students' educational experiences, emphasizing the importance of attracting and retaining quality educators.

New Scholarships Celebrate Mental Health Advocacy and Community Spirit in Butte

WATCH: Butte's Brooke Glennon and Tommy Mellott Inspire New Generation Through Scholarships

New Scholarships Celebrate Mental Health Advocacy and Community Spirit in Butte

Shodair Children's Hospital commemorates the inspiring stories of Butte's own Brooke Glennon and NFL draftee Tommy Mellott with scholarships that recognize outstanding graduates. Brooke Glennon's journey from a mental health crisis to advocacy led to a $5,000 scholarship awarded to Ella Collins, a Butte High graduate aspiring to a career in medicine. Meanwhile, Tommy Mellott's scholarship honors Karsen McEwen, who reflects Mellott's impact by fostering community unity in Butte. Both scholarships highlight the importance of mental health awareness and community contributions, encouraging recipients to continue making meaningful differences in their communities and beyond.

Legacy of Laughter Lives On: Patrice Lee Parks Memorial Scholarship Inspires Bozeman's Youth

WATCH: Patrice Parks' Spirit Lives On: Inspiring Young Minds Through Scholarship

Legacy of Laughter Lives On: Patrice Lee Parks Memorial Scholarship Inspires Bozeman's Youth

In honor of beloved journalist Patrice Lee Parks, the Bozeman Schools Foundation has established a memorial scholarship that celebrates resilience and positivity. This $1,500 scholarship aids graduating seniors who have overcome hardships with the same strength and spirit that Parks exemplified throughout her life. As the inaugural recipient, Gallatin High School's Isabella Determan plans to continue this legacy of optimism and perseverance as she pursues neuroscience studies at Lehigh University.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some historical events that occurred on May 15:

1252: Pope Innocent IV issued the papal bull "Ad extirpanda," which authorized the use of torture to extract confessions from heretics during the Inquisition.

1536: Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII of England, was tried and convicted of adultery, treason, and incest. She was sentenced to death.

1905: Las Vegas was founded as a city in Nevada, auctioning off 110 acres of land.

1928: Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the cartoon "Plane Crazy."

1940: The first McDonald's restaurant was opened in San Bernardino, California, by Richard and Maurice McDonald.

1948: Israel declared statehood, marking the end of the British Mandate and beginning the Arab-Israeli War.

1957: The United Kingdom tested its first hydrogen bomb at Malden Island during Operation Grapple.

1988: The Soviet Union began withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan after a 9-year conflict.

2008: California's Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

