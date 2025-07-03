Thursday Headlines: Livingston parade, Copper Heart Awards, Water safety

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, July 3, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Sunny to cloudy with a bit of thunder

TOP HEADLINES:

Sunshine and Patriotism Shine at Livingston's Roundup Parade

Every summer, thousands flock to Livingston for the historic Roundup Parade, celebrating over 100 years of tradition with floats, patriotism, and community pride.

Life After Death: How CPR and a Defibrillator Brought a Butte Man Back to Life

A year ago, Ralph Boerner, 73, collapsed at a Butte gym but was revived by an off-duty EMT and a nurse performing CPR, showcasing the life-saving power of quick actions.

Life Jacket Awareness: Montana Children Learn Essential Water Safety

As summer heats up, Intermountain Health promotes water safety in Montana, emphasizing life jacket use for kids and the importance of adult supervision.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about July 3:

1863 - Battle of Gettysburg Concludes: The Battle of Gettysburg, a pivotal battle in the American Civil War, ended on this day with a decisive Union victory. It is often considered the turning point of the war. 1890 - Idaho Becomes a State: On July 3, 1890, Idaho was admitted as the 43rd state of the United States. 1938 - First Canonization of a Native American: On July 3, 1938, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, a Native American woman, was canonized, becoming the first Native American saint recognized by the Catholic Church. 1962 - Mariner 1 Launched: NASA's Mariner 1 spacecraft was launched on July 3, 1962, with the aim of exploring Venus. However, the mission was unsuccessful due to a guidance system failure. 1976 - The Bicentennial of the United States: July 3, 1976, marked the lead-up to the United States Bicentennial the following day, when the country celebrated its 200th anniversary of independence. 1996 - The Birth of the First Cloned Sheep: On July 3, 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult somatic cell, was born in Scotland, revolutionizing the field of genetics and cloning. 2004 - The 50th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge: On July 3, 2004, notable commemorations occurred for the 50th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a significant WWII battle.

