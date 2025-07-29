Three Forks man sentenced to 63 months in prison for dealing Meth

MISSOULA — A Three Forks man who distributed methamphetamine in Gallatin County was sentenced today to 63 months in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme. Anthony Robert Catalusci, 65, pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The government alleged in court documents that the Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF) identified Catalusci as a suspect in an ongoing drug distribution investigation in Gallatin County that began as early as 2021. On April 6, 2021, a confidential informant bought 11 grams of methamphetamine for $500 from Catalusci. Three years later, in April 2024, an informant bought methamphetamine from a co-conspirator on three separate occasions and law enforcement later learned the drugs were supplied by “Tony.” MRDTF investigators interviewed a source who said an Italian man named “Tony,” who lived in Clarkston, asked him to travel to Las Vegas to pick up packages of meth.

MRDTF was also working with a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from another dealer. During one of the transactions, the recording captured the dealer stating he got his drugs from “Tony.” The source confirmed “Tony” was Anthony Catalusci. In September 2024, law enforcement searched Catalusci’s house and seized a small quantity of methamphetamine. During the search, Catalusci admitted he was distributing methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

