Three Forks fire department launches 'Junior Firefighter Program'

The Three Forks Volunteer Fire Department has announced a new opportunity: the Junior Firefighter Program.

“You are the future of this Department and I hope you enjoy the experience,” Fire Chief Keith Aune, Junior Program Welcome Letter.

Aune explains that this program has been ‘in the works’ for five years, ensuring that paperwork, logistics, and unique aspects to Three Forks was addressed and completed.

This program will put those 16-18 years old in the shoes of firefighters, training and learning about different aspects of fire. Junior Firefighters will not be extinguishing fires, but may be able to respond to calls with experienced volunteers and help with the follow-up jobs, Aune said.

“At 16, I would have jumped right on it, my father was a firefighter, and now my son works at the department,” Aune said.

There is no cost to be apart of this program, and once you join you are a ‘member’ until you decide to discontinue.

“We are a very small department. We can have 28 people on our roster, and now we have 15, we actually have a sign on our truck that says ‘If you don’t volunteer who will?’, and that’s the fact of the matter: we need more people”, Aune said.

For more information, reach out to the city of Three Forks, the Three Forks Fire Department Facebook page, or visit the department Tuesdays at 7pm.