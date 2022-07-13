Three Forks Fastpitch Softball raising funds for equipment, land

THREE FORKS - There will be a new high school softball team in southwest Montana next spring and fundraising is ongoing for the program.

Katie Magnus from Three Forks Fastpitch Softball tells MTN’s Chet Layman that years of work have finally paid off as the school board recently approved the addition of the team for next season. Members of Three Forks Fastpitch Softball are currently selling raffle tickets for prizes including a quarter of a beef, a Pit Boss pro wood pellet grill, and 2 hours of horse training by Joe Turner.

Magnus says tickets are $10 or 100 bucks will get you 11. She says you can mix and match among the three raffles as well.

Magnus says the money raised will go towards equipment and needs for the new team, plus efforts to acquire land and build new fields in the future. Raffle winners do not need to be present to win, and the drawing will be held this weekend during the Three Forks Rodeo. Magnus says players will also be raising funds during the rodeo, selling cotton candy and other treats.

She says donations also can be made through the Three Forks Fastpitch Softball Facebook page.

