Three Forks airport receives $5.6 million grant

The Three Forks Airport has grown more popular lately as smaller and private planes are flying in to avoid traffic at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Josh O’Connor and Spencer Kreikemeier have been flying at the Three Forks airport for years. They say a huge chunk of traffic is due to a lack of ramp space at Bozeman's airport.

“I’ve sat on the ground for 20 minutes at the threshold waiting to take off and it just doesn't happen,” said O’Connor.

Currently, pilots at the Three Forks Airport have to turn around and drive back down the taxiway; O'Connor says this creates traffic.

"It’s a little annoying that you’ve got to do that," said O’Connor.

But senior airport engineer Travis Eickman says this is about to change thanks to a recent grant.

"The grant this year was for just over 5.6 million dollars,” said Eickman. “That's from the airport improvements program."

The grant will be used for the county-owned airport's runway, extending the taxiway and adding lights along the runway.

Eickman says the renovations are long overdue.

"It's at that point where the pavement is oxidized and starting to reflect some cracking,” said Eickman.

O'Connor and Kreikemeier say backing up onto an active runway could cause dangerous situations and the renovations will be a game changer.

"Part of the plan for no longer having just reflectors will be a good asset," said Kreikemeier.

"Yeah, the extension of the parallel taxiway will probably add an element of safety,” said O’Connor.

Eickman says construction on the taxiway will begin in May of next year and construction of the runways will begin sometime after Labor Day next year.