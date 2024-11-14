The Real Housewives of Gallatin Gateway set to debut

The Willing Workers Ladies Aid of Gallatin Gateway is gearing up for its annual play and auction this Saturday in Gallatin Gateway. This year’s play is ‘The Real Housewives of Gallatin Gateway’ and just as you might think, it will be filled with fun, laughter, and lots of girl drama.

Proceeds from the event will support the WWLA of Gallatin Gateway. This organization provides several ways to support the Gallatin Gateway community, from improvements to the community center and blood drives to scholarships.

This year’s play is based on the hit show ‘Real Housewives’ with a Montana twist that you don’t want to miss. Filled with lots of snippy one-liners and outlandish drama between the housewives, you should bet on a good time and lots of laughs.

The event is on Saturday, November, 16th. Doors open at 6 PM and include a live and silent auction, quilt raffle, cash bar, and appetizers. The show starts at 7 PM at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center located at 145 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway off of US 191. Tickets are $10 at the door.