The number of 911 calls continues to rise in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The number of 911 calls in Gallatin County continues to rise, according to a report released by officials.

In their first annual report, Gallatin County 911 highlighted a continually increasing number of calls handled by dispatchers in the rapidly growing county.

The 2021 annual report shows that Gallatin County dispatchers processed 160,492 incoming calls in 2021, a 2.87 percent increase from the year before and a 21.25 percent increase from 2018.

“These past twelve months have proven to be challenging as we faced staffing shortages, technological changes, operations upgrades and, like everyone else, a global pandemic. Without the support of the community and our partner agencies we would not have been able to successfully navigate this past year,” said Tim Martindale, Director of Gallatin County 911.

According to the release, in addition to statistics on calls and 911’s budget, the report also highlights the accomplishments of the staff, including implementing text to 911, merging with Montana State University dispatch, lifesaver awards, and numerous training sessions completed by staff.

“Over this past year not only did we complete major projects, implement new processes and strategies to better serve our community but lives were saved along the way,” Martindale said. “At the end of the day, that within itself is what we are here for.”

Click here to see the entire report [gallatinmedia.org].

Gallatin County 911 continues to look for quality dispatchers and records staff. Click here [governmentjobs.com] to see current job openings and apply to join the team.

