The Ellen Theatre stage renovations underway

The Ellen Theatre has gone through quite a few changes since 2008 when John Ludin took over as executive director.

Everything from plumbing to seating has been modernized. Ludin says the one area that hasn’t been yet is the stage area.

As of early this month that is changing. Before work began, the stage area had curtains and sets hanging from hemp rope from 1919, balanced by sandbags from that same time period.

He says the 8-foot by 6-foot electrical light board will soon be removed, something he says resembles a set from an old Frankenstein movie.

A major part of the renovation will be the installation of a large metal beam to safely support cabling for lights and scenery. Ludin says because of the backset area of the 104-year-old building, that will have to be brought in in three sections and welded together 50 plus feet in the air above the stage.

Ludin says they hope to sell off some of the artifacts from the renovation, including pulleys, ropes, and sandbags. He says tax-deductible donations to the renovation effort are gladly accepted and can be made through The Ellen’s website.