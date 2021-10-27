The Dreadful Drive-In: Anderson School 8th graders plan a frightening fundraiser

BOZEMAN — The Anderson School Haunted House has been a terrific fundraiser for the school’s 8th graders to travel to Washington DC. However, once again this year the haunted house will not be happening.

After reading The Outsiders, which is set in the 1960s when drive-in movies were popular, some of the students thought they could bring back those days and raise money at the same time. That’s where the idea for The Dreadful Drive-In came about.

This Saturday you can catch three movies, in a 17-acre field near the Anderson School on a 50-foot screen. The students will be offering haunted concessions for sale and other Halloween fun. This is still a vital fundraiser for the 8th grade trip.

Movies being featured are the Addam’s Family at 6 pm with gates opening at 5. Jaws is at 8:15 with gates opening at 7:45. Then for the older viewer, A Quiet Place will be shown at 10:30 with gates opening at 10. The price is $40 per carload or you can get special parking by paying $65.

If you’re interested in getting tickets, contact the Anderson School.