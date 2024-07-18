The 2024 Big Sky Country State Fair kicks off at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds

BOZEMAN — The 2024 Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off on Wednesday, July 17, and we’re seeing what people most are excited about.

Aram, a fair-goer, says, "I’ve already petted the animals but I probably want to go back and pet them again."

"Yeah, that was probably the best part dude, the baby goats," says Aram's friend, Yaseer.

This year, the fair has brought back the petting zoo, in addition to their 4H competitions. Pens are filled with cute baby goats, cows, and even ponies.

But others say the food is what attracted them today.

"Well, I think you should really come for all the good rides and fun snacks. If you are a snack person, then you will love this," says Ava, another fair attendee.

Pam Shultz, who's helping put on the Wizard Challenge at the fair says, "I’m excited to be here! I just had my first huckleberry smoothie. It was so good I should’ve gotten the 20 ounce."

In addition to corndogs, huckleberry smoothies, and much more, visitors are finding some thrills on the fair rides.

"I’m excited for riding some rides and just hanging out," says Sam.

His friend Miller says, "Me too but I’m also really excited for the concerts. Those are going to be really fun."

Visitors who were lucky enough to snag tickets will get to see the headliner, Ludacris.

And temperatures are expected to remain high this week so make sure to grab a drink or visit the Gallatin County Fairgrounds' new cooling stations too.

"The drinks really keep me cold and refreshed on a day like this," says Miller.