Thanksgiving events around Bozeman

Here you will find a list of some Thanksgiving events happening around Bozeman:

Thursday, November 24:

Huffing for Stuffing: The 16th annual Thanksgiving Day Run is held at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman and has kids run and a fun run. Run or walk, this annual family-friendly event benefits HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank. The event will begin at 8 AM on Thanksgiving morning. (Link)

Miracle at Midtown - Bourbon BBQ: Bozeman Real Estate Group and Bourbon BBQ are hosting a free thanksgiving meal available to all community members. The event will take place from 12 PM to 3 PM on Thanksgiving day. (Link)

Turkey Montes: Taco Montes will host their 7th annual event, Turkey Montes. They will serve a free, home-cooked meal available to all members of the community beginning at 12 PM on Thanksgiving day until they run out. (Link)