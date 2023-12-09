Tester secures $24 million to expand Bozeman’s Kagy Boulevard

BOZEMAN — One of the busiest roads near Montana State University's campus, known as Kagy Boulevard, will soon undergo a makeover as a result of funding Senator Tester secured to reconstruct the road.

"If infrastructure is going to keep up with the population growth, we need some serious investment," says Senator Tester.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester secured more than $24 million in Rural Surface Transportation Grant funding to reconstruct Kagy Boulevard by widening lanes, creating a multi-use path, and improving safety features.

"Decrease traffic congestion, can allow students to get to MSU much easier, and most importantly on game day is going to allow Bobcat fans to get in and out of the stadium," says Senator Tester.

People who work along Kagy Boulevard say they’re looking forward to the reconstruction and are hopeful it will alleviate traffic. The project will reconstruct Kagy Boulevard from S 19th Ave to S Wilson Ave, including things like two median-separated travel lanes in each direction, turning lanes, a separated 10-ft-wide shared-use path, and roundabouts.

Senator Tester says, "This is a great project. It's a project that's much needed and it's a project that will allow Bozeman to continue to grow in a responsible way."

