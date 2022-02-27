Tester and Daines, along with Bozeman meat shops look for update to Packers and Stockyard Act

Senators are pushing for an update to a bill in Congress that would provide more transparency on the four big meat packers and in turn increase competition from local suppliers.

“Let's put some more transparency on that industry,” said Sen. John Tester (D-MT).

The idea is to update the Stockyard and Packers Act. Senators are looking for more transparency from companies Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and the National Beef Packing Company. These companies control around 85% of the meatpacking industry in America. Local owners in Bozeman say their control is having negative effects.

“The consumers are paying more, the ranchers are getting paid less, and really it's just those four packers that have increased those prices and they are reaping the benefits of these high prices,” said Austin Daniel, owner of Daniel’s Gourmet Meats & Sausages.

The issue is high prices. Not only is inflation leading to high prices but some argue that outsourcing is pushing prices higher, hoping that by staying local some shops will be able to have better control.

“We're in beef country, you know, being able to course here and process here. We kind of control the pricing to where our customers can come in and afford some nice local beef,” said Joel Gil, General Manager of Wild West Local Foods.

Daniel says despite selling at higher prices, his business isn't seeing the benefits.

“We’re selling red meat at the highest prices we've ever had to sell, and we're making the lowest margins we've ever made,” he said.

Hoping for more local control.

“[We’re] not relying on big boxes, allows us to be able to produce a product on a constant basis,” says Gil.

Both Montana senators have gotten behind the updates. In a statement to MTN, Republican Senator Steve Daines said, “We must increase transparency in the meat industry and hold the bad actors accountable for market manipulation and price fixing in the cattle market.”

“It's important that we support local, we offer a wide variety of pork and beef locally and we cut the packer out of that equation,” said Daniel.