BOZEMAN — A teenage boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Monforton School Road between Baxter Lane and Kallestad Lane.

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. No other people were involved in the incident.

No further details were immediately available. We will update you when we get more information.