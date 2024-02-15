Tattoo shops in Bozeman celebrate Valentine's Day with 'flash' tattoo event

BOZEMAN — Tattoo shops in Bozeman offered clients a chance at forever on Wednesday with a Valentine’s Day flash tattoo event.

"It’s kind of nice when we have these flash events here, it brings some of the nostalgia back," says Doug Curzon, owner of Sacred Images Tattoo and Piercing.

He explains how flash—or sheets of pre-prepared designs, were a staple for street shops who saw large volumes of clients every day.

"When you walked in, the walls were just full of flash, and people would come in and say, 'I want this piece.' So, you take that piece, and you maybe draw a little more around it, then say, ‘Here you go.’ And then you’re right into the chair and going," he explains.

Curzon says that events like this not only bring back the nostalgia of old-school tattooing, but they also bring people together.

"It’s pretty amazing when you’re sitting there talking to someone and they’re from Norway or something and you’re learning about their culture while you’re tattooing. It’s a blast," he says.

Despite flash tattoos being designed for rapid tattooing, Curzon says artists spend a great deal of time honing their craft.

"It takes a lot of time and dedication to hone the craft and the skill. And it deserves that because you’re working on people and marking people. They deserve that you’re serious about what you’re doing, but at the same time you get to have fun with what you’re doing," Curzon says.

This is one unique way people are taking advantage of this special day.