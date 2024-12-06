Taking flight: Gallatin Civil Air Patrol visits Montana This Morning

Ruth and Brittney with the Gallatin Civil Air Patrol stopped by Montana This Morning to talk with Jane about their organization, community involvement, and more. The Gallatin Civil Air Patrol helped more than 80 people during the Yellowstone River flooding.

New members are invited to attend meetings on the first Monday of each month. The unit is very active on the weekends so be prepared to get out in uniform for events ranging from volunteer service, and emergency service training, to cadet program activities.

For more information about the Gallatin Civil Air Patrol, click here.

