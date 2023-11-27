Taco Montes gives back to Bozeman with tradition of free Thanksgiving meals

Employees were working hard in the kitchen at Taco Montes on Thanksgiving—but instead of serving up tacos, they served up free Thanksgiving meals for the community.

It’s a day many people spend with their loved ones around the table, giving thanks. But not everyone has a place to go or a family in town to share the holiday with. Like Bozeman residents Tate Hughes and Matt Barry.

“I’m thankful for Tate,” said Barry. “And I’m thankful for Matt,” Hughes replied.

Even though these two buddies have each other’s company on Thanksgiving, that doesn’t mean they don’t miss their family back home.

“I woke up to some texts from my family saying how thankful they were for me, so that made me miss them,” Barry said.

“Yeah, I FaceTimed my family today,” added Hughes.

But luckily for them, it’s a family affair here at Taco Montes.

“It feels really good because I’ve been in that position before,” said Hal Pedersen, owner of Tacos Montes. “My wife and I spent some time in another town and we didn’t have a place to go.”

It’s a tradition Pederson and his wife started eight years ago, giving back to the community that he says constantly gives to him.

In the kitchen, it’s all hands on deck. Pedersen said by noon, he’d served at least 40 plates of food.

“I came in at like six this morning and got everything cooking. We have a brined fried turkey and then stuffing, yams, potatoes, gravy,” he said.

And Pederson’s personal favorite, “The cranberry sauce.”

Hard work, but Pedersen says it’s all worth it: “It feels good, to provide this for the community because we get a lot from the community.”

A community that is just as thankful for them, especially today.

“I’m thankful for this meal—that’s awesome—and being able to live in Bozeman and be here. I feel pretty lucky,” said Hughes.