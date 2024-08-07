Sweet street: MSU turning Grant into a pedestrian corridor

BOZEMAN — Some people may remember a day when you could drive down Grant Street on the Montana State University campus.

Well, those days are over for good because Grant Street is being turned into a pedestrian corridor.

Grant Street has been closed to drivers since 2019 after 2 gyms collapsed under the weight of heavy snow.

And MSU students and facilities have been dealing with the closure ever since.

Cassidy Powers

“I think it’s mostly just getting across campus and finding an alternative route," said Zoey, an MSU student. "Because with the street closed, for students, a lot of our buildings are on this side of campus. So to get to like norm from north it can get a little tricky”.

A new wellness center will be opening at the end of August on Grant Street, which adds to the frustration as heavy construction continues on Grant.

“Montana State University, over the next few years, plans to transform Grant Street into a major pedestrian corridor for our students and campus community,” says Michael Becker with MSU Communications.

Although the street has been closed for years, Becker says the pedestrian corridor construction began just this summer.

“We anticipate there could be thousands of people crossing that street every hour," he adds. "So, the improvements that we’re making to limit vehicle traffic on it? It's for pedestrian safety."

Montana State designed this pedestrian corridor to emulate a walk through the state of Montana, by planting native species. There are other changes planned for the area.

“At the east end near the Stand Union Building, will be the installation of a traffic circle at 7th and Grant," says Becker. "As well as improvements to the SUB's bus loop area. And increased ADA parking there”.

And if you were curious how much all of that is going to cost? Becker says the Board of Regents authorized Montana State to spend up to $6.5 million.

And most students seemed to like the idea of a new pedestrian walkway. One student named Helena says: “I think that's good. I think it’s nice to make the campus feel a little more closed off and have a lot of walkways”.

Construction is expected to continue until 2027 on the project.

