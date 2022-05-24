Sweet Pea Festival Poster, Tee Shirt Design Winners for 2022

BOZEMAN - Organizers of Bozeman's Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts announced the winners of the 2022 Poster and T-shirt design contests.

Courtesy Emily Johnson is the winner of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Poster Contest.

Emily Johnson is the winner of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Poster Contest. Born and raised in Bozeman, Emily has attended many Sweet Pea Festivals. As a student in the Bozeman education system, she had many opportunities to take a variety of different art classes. These courses helped her develop a love for painting, drawing and creating. She graduated from Bozeman High School in 2015 and went to Montana State University to earn her degree in nursing. After MSU graduation, she married and moved to Washington State. Emily currently works in an Intensive Care Unit and is passionate about helping other people. She spends her free time outside, enjoying hobbies such as mountain biking, skiing, hiking or camping.

Courtesy Micah Rott is the winner of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Adult Tee-Shirt Design Contest.

Micah Rott is the winner of the 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Adult Tee-Shirt Design Contest. Micah is a graphic designer currently residing in Olathe, KS. Micah’s parents are Bozeman residents and she has attended the Sweet Pea Festival on family visits. Micah and her husband, Jeremy, have three children and three dogs. Micah grew up in Lincoln, NE and earned her BFA from Concordia University. Fun fact: Micah was also the winter of the 2017 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Poster Contest (the bunny design).

Courtesy Ivy Bennet is the winner of the 2022 Kid’s Tee Shirt design.

Ivy Bennet is the winner of the 2022 Kid’s Tee Shirt design. Ivy is 13 years old and lives in Bozeman with her parents. Ivy loves to experiment with her art and be outdoors. She enjoys riding her bike, swimming, and hanging out with her friends and family. Ivy is a member of the Bozeman Stingrays Artistic Swimming Club.