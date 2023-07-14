Sweet Pea Festival cancels Bite of Bozeman

Sweet Pea Festival has canceled this year’s Bite of Bozeman.

According to a press release from Sweet Pea Festival, the organization was unable to raise enough commitment from local food vendors and restaurants to support the event. Vendors that already signed up to participate will receive a full refund.

Sweet Pea Festival is a three-day festival of the arts that has been held in Bozeman since 1978. The festival includes music, theatre, dance, children’s activities, an artist market, and more.

Sweet Pea Festival says it will continue to conceptualize a family-friendly event that appeals to vendors and community members.