Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sweet Pea Festival cancels Bite of Bozeman

bite of bozeman.jpg
MTN News
bite of bozeman.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 18:37:51-04

Sweet Pea Festival has canceled this year’s Bite of Bozeman.

According to a press release from Sweet Pea Festival, the organization was unable to raise enough commitment from local food vendors and restaurants to support the event. Vendors that already signed up to participate will receive a full refund.

Sweet Pea Festival is a three-day festival of the arts that has been held in Bozeman since 1978. The festival includes music, theatre, dance, children’s activities, an artist market, and more.

Sweet Pea Festival says it will continue to conceptualize a family-friendly event that appeals to vendors and community members.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!