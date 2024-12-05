Structural issue with roof at Eagle Mount leading to pool closure

BOZEMAN — For about 20 years, the pool at Eagle Mount has provided swimming and exercise for many community members - but staff recently discovered a problem that is leading to the pool shutting down.

“We'll have a better idea in the coming weeks how long that pool will actually be closed," says Cynthia Prince-Fox, Eagle Mount’s Board of Directors President. "So, at this point, we don't know that.”

A problem with the roof structure is causing Eagle Mount to shut its pool down on December 21, a pool that hundreds of people use.

“What they discovered was that the roof structure was more compromised than we originally thought,” says Prince-Fox.

Prince-Fox says their decision to close the pool was out of an abundance of caution.

“That was really the reason why we decided to close the pool from a risk-reward standpoint,” says Prince-Fox.

As the closure looms, the staff is looking at options for their participants to still be able to have an accessible pool.

“(To) Be able to offer enough programming to satisfy at least a certain percentage of our current participants,” says Prince-Fox.

“To be offering a lot of other sports modalities. We are reaching out to a variety of pools in the community,” says Kevin Sylvester, Eagle Mount Executive Director.

Sylvester says for now they are unsure how long the closure will last.

“To understand the true scope of the problem that we're facing and really understand what the most appropriate repair is,” says Sylvester.

While the pool is not damaged, they understand the accessibility that it provides for hundreds of people who will be impacted.

“ It's a very unique pool within the community. And I very important, for people with all types of disabilities and all age ranges,” says Prince-Fox

Eagle Mount will have two informational sessions on Thursday, December 5th at 10 am and Thursday, December 12th.

