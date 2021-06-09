Structural cells temporarily creates "sore sight" but will lead to healthier environment

BOZEMAN — If you’re driving down North Seventh Avenue in Bozeman, you almost immediately notice the construction still underway - but something that’s recently caught the eyes of many people are these structural cells.

KBZK

Some residents have gone to social media complaining about the appearance of the infrastructure.

But the city says it’s a new way to have the healthiest environments for green life because it allows for root space and doesn’t compact the soil as you would see in traditional spaces.

“It’s definitely a better growing environment for trees and other landscape plants. But the intention is it’s also an avenue for stormwater runoff. There’s also routing for underground utilities in that cell space,” explained Alex Nordquest, the forestry division manager for the city.

The structural cells are visible now, but once construction is complete they will be under the walkway and completely hidden from eye view. Residents just have to be patient.

