Start the 4th with a bang: Reach Inc. hosts Race for Independence

BOZEMAN - For the 15th year, the annual Reach Race for Independence will take place on July 4, 2022.

Reach Inc. Executive Director Dee Metrick joined Chet Layman on today's Montana This Morning to promote Monday's event.

All proceeds help empower the adults with developmental disabilities the non-profit serves to lead independent, fulfilling lives.

The in-person course will be on the north Bozeman trails starting at the Work Center.

Start Time Info:

In-person10K starts at 8:00 a.m.

In-person 5K starts at 8:25 a.m.

In-person 1K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Virtual runners may participate in a 1K/5K/10K route of their choosing. Complete your distance anytime on Monday, July 4th, and share the results with Reach. Please practice social distancing and recommended Covid-19 precautions.

Click here to learn more about the race or to register.

