Stafford Animal Shelter says forever homes still needed after receiving nearly a dozen hound dogs

On Sept. 20, Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston received a rare surprise: 11 hound dogs—seven puppies and four adults, five of which are still awaiting adoption.

Stafford Executive Director Lauren Smith gives us a look at what their arrival at the shelter was like.

"Eleven were brought to Stafford Animal Shelter on Sept. 20 from someone local in the area. We placed these dogs in what we would call our isolation, so we have a barn," said Smith.

After isolating and examining the animals, Stafford vets found that all seven puppies were suffering from worms and a difficult but preventable virus called Parvo.

"If animals are vaccinated appropriately and receive the dosage they are supposed to receive, you can avoid and prevent them from getting the virus," Smith explained.

The adult hounds lacked socialization in their last home. Animal shelter staff hope they find owners willing to work to gain the animals' trust.

"Young adults and mom; Diana, Beverly, and Lwaxana, are very fearful and shy and so they’d do best in a mature household, a quiet home, a home with a fenced yard," Smith said. "They are not used to a home setting at all".

The shelter recognizes the overpopulation of animals in the community and makes recommendations for what pet owners can do to help.

"If you have an animal, you want to spay and neuter them so you don’t have unwanted or unplanned-for litters," Smith recommended. "And then to be able to keep them healthy you want to provide them the proper vaccinations they need."

If you’re interested in adopting one of the hounds at Stafford, The shelter is open Wednesday through Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.