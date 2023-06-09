Stafford Animal Shelter holds fundraiser to help shelter animals after historic 2022 flooding destruction

The Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston is hosting a raffle fundraiser to go towards the shelter animals. A hand-made wooden drift boat, trailer, oars, and, metal anchor will go to one lucky ticket holder.

Tickets are $50 and the shelter is selling 1,000 tickets.

Lauren Smith is the Executive Director of Stafford Animal Shelter and shared with us how this money will help the animals.

"Food, that would be vaccinations, we provide vaccines and de-wormer for every animal here on intake," Smith said. "Obviously, enrichment we provide them here, we have a certified dog trainer on site and then we also do training and enrichment time on site. So any money raised would go towards those costs."

The drawing will be on Tuesday, June 13, at Neptune's Brewery in Livingston.

Following the flooding of the Yellowstone River, Director Smith also shared a few words with those that helped Stafford get back on its feet.

"Thank you for saving our shelter, Stafford Animal Shelter would not be here without them and their generosity!" Smith said.