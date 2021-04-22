Spring cleaning: Free electronic waste collection event on Saturday

BOZEMAN — Gallatin Solid Waste Management District and 406 Recycling are hosting the annual free electronic waste collection event on Saturday, April 24 at Logan Landfill from 8 AM to 2 PM. Collected items will be processed by 406 Recycling, an R2-certified recycler, which ensures that high environmental standards are met throughout the entire life of the recycling process. All personal information is kept secure until it is destroyed. This is a great opportunity to recycle some of those electronic items that don’t work or are collecting dust.



Electronic items that will be accepted include computers, monitors, printers, TVs (including CRT, LCD, and rear-projection), radios, digital cameras, mobile phones, routers, scanners, fax machines, DVD players, stereos and equipment, remote controls, keyboards, microwave (clean inside and no tray), servers, tablets, VCR’s, digital clock radios and accessories and cords. If you’re not sure if something is considered e-waste, call 406-582-2493 for clarification.

Customers will need to stop at the gate before the scale house for instructions. If you have other items to dispose of, normal trash rates still apply.