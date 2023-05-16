Special Olympics Montana opening ceremony set for Wednesday evening

MTN's Chet Layman spoke with special guests on Montana This morning about Special Olympics State Games coming to Bozeman.

We hear from Special Olympics Montana Games Management Co-director Tory Atkins, United Partner Simor Kinzler, and a Special Olympic Athlete, and singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle.

Stephanie Quayle will be performing during Opening Ceremony Wednesday evening, May 17, in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

This is the first time since 2019 that Special Olympic Athletes from across the state will be gathering in a single place to compete. Events kick off Wednesday morning through Friday.