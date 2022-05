BOZEMAN - Opening ceremonies were held Friday morning at the Brick Breedon Fieldhouse at MSU for the Bozeman Regional Special Olympics.

MTN's Chet Layman and Amy Wittman are co-emcees for the ceremony this year.

Today's color guard is from Bozeman Police Department and the cauldron was lit by Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer and Special Olympic athlete Skylehr Stiles.

Tune in tonight with MTN News for coverage.