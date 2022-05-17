Special Olympics competition set for Friday at MSU

BOZEMAN - Mandy Patriarche, Vice President of Outreach & Communications of Montana Special Olympics was live this morning on Montana This Morning.

Special Olympics have returned to live state games competition, in a regional way this year. The Bozeman regional will be Friday, starting at 9:30 am at Bobcat Stadium.

Patriarche says the athletes have been competing throughout the pandemic, just not in front of crowds. She says the return to in-person competition is a treat for the athletes. Patriarche also says it’s a treat for the organizers. Watching Montana’s Special Olympians compete at the state games is a highlight for the volunteers.

Mandy says Bozeman’s regional state games will hold opening ceremonies at 9:30 Friday morning at Bobcat Stadium. She says if the weather is bad Friday morning, the ceremonies will move inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. She also encourages anyone who can attend Friday morning to make time to cheer on Montana’s Special Olympic athletes. She also says for those who are competing in bocce this year, that event will be held on the turf at Bobcat Stadium.

