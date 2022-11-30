Watch Now
Snowmobile rescue near Corrette Ridge

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 5:40 PM, Nov 29, 2022
On Monday, November 28, the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from two snowmobilers in need of assistance.

The snowmobilers abandoned their stuck snowmobile near Corrette Ridge and attempted to walk back to West Yellowstone. While walking, one of the snowmobilers reportedly had trouble breathing. The snowmobilers were reported to have minimal survival gear with them.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section volunteers and Hebgen Basin Fire Department located the snowmobilers in good health. They were medically assessed and transported back to West Yellowstone.

Sheriff Dan Springer reminds the public that survival gear is an important part of a successful outing.

As winter weather conditions can change suddenly, it is important to be prepared. Basic winter weather necessities include a flashlight, fire starter, reliable means of communication, food, and water.

