Sneak peek: Property tax bills for Gallatin Co. now online

BOZEMAN — Head's up Gallatin County taxpayers - Although physical bills have yet to be mailed, you can get a peek at your upcoming property tax bills.

Head over to itax.gallatin.mt.gov and follow the instructions.

Earlier this year, some Gallatin County residents weren’t too happy when they opened their mailboxes to find a notice saying their property value was increasing by a large margin this year.

At that time, Gallatin County Chief Financial Officer Justine Swanson said although your property is going up by 10-30 percent, it does not mean your taxes are going up the same amount.

