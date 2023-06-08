Smiles Across Montana helps bring dental resources to communities in need

BOZEMAN — From rural areas to high schools in Bozeman, Smiles Across Montana works in conjunction with the community to assist those that may not have the resources, time, or opportunity to make their 6-month dental check-up.

“We really do care about the kids,” Alisa Stephenson said. “I know personally, I would treat them all like I would my own kids.”

Stephenson is a dental hygienist with years of experience—experience that she takes on the road, Bringing dental care to those who need it.

From teeth cleaning, x-rays, and more, Smiles Across Montana brings a large array of services to assist those with barriers getting to a dentist. Working alongside local dentists, the non-profit works towards being a liaison between places like schools and nursing homes.

“Oral health is a part of your overall health,” Crystal Spring, executive director of Smiles Across Montana said. “We have to stop cutting the mouth off from the rest of the body because if your mouth is unhealthy—your body is unhealthy!”