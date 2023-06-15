Small town of Logan has big plans to create water and sewer district

The small town of Logan is making some big steps toward finally having its own water and sewer district. In fact, one business owner says it’s the only way for homeowners and business owners to make good use of their property in the future.

“We have a lot of empty lots that we could build on if we get this sewer system,” said Jay McCurry, owner of Land of Magic Steakhouse in Logan.

Logan is a small town with 1 to 3-million-dollar plans.

“It depends on how big the system or how elaborate it has to be,” said McCurry.

Although McCurry may not live in Logan, he’s one of the five board members working toward creating a water and sewer district in town.

“This was our second attempt, so we were happy that it went through,” said McCurry.

In May, Logan voters approved creating the water and sewer district. McCurry says it will solve the issue of contamination.

“Yeah it’ll clean up the groundwater through town,” said McCurry.

In Logan, folks rely on septic systems and drainage fields because of a lack of a sewer system.

“The biggest problem is when you have to replace your drain field, you have to put it in a whole new spot,” said McCurry.

McCurry says most people don’t have the room to do that as the average lot size in town is 50 feet by 140 feet. That system and drainage field end up next to a neighboring well, which leads to contamination.

Which isn’t good for the 72 people who live in Logan.

But why do such a small amount of people need a $3 million water and sewer system?

Gallatin County local water quality district manager Nick Banish says it’s because they’re extremely beneficial. 16 towns in Gallatin County are making use of them and Banish says even a small town like Logan should be able to reap the benefits.

“I think it’s a total win for Logan to have that water sewer district,” said Banish. “It’s going to provide protection for their health,” said Banish.

And protection for McCurry’s restaurant, Land of Magic.

He says the drain field filling up has caused failures at the restaurant. A water and sewer district will allow them to have longer hours and serve more folks.

“I’m just thankful for everyone in support of us to get this going through,” said McCurry

McCurry says the board is looking for grant money to aid in the design and construction of the sewer and they’re hoping to keep district bills under $40.