Ski Swap back for 53rd Annual Event

BOZEMAN - The Bridger Ski Foundation is holding its 53rd annual ‘Ski Swap’ at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, with the hope of raising money to scholarship young skiers and benefit their grooming efforts.

The consignment part of the weekend began Friday, November 5th, and people were lined up, ready to sell their skis, poles, helmets, coats, and more. Those that wish to part with their belongs stand to make 80 percent of the sale, with 20 percent going to Bridger Ski Foundation.

The Executive Director of Bridger Ski Foundation noted that in years past they have made about $500,000 in a single weekend. Of that money, around $80,000 will go to the foundation.

Jenny White is the Communications Director for the foundation and emphasizes that this event is the biggest fundraiser for the group and it does wonders for the community.

“If you need a new pair of skis? This is a great way to do it…and you can do it in an affordable way, and it’s just a celebration of skiing and winter. People get so excited to be here!” White said.

One of the toughest aspects of skiing is the upfront cost of the gear, many people have turned away from the sport entirely because of the big sticker price tag.

Jaxon Caldwell has been skiing for a year and decided to volunteer this year with his mom. Caldwell got a pair of ski’s from the ‘swap’ a couple of years ago, even though he’s only skied for a season he has become pretty well versed in gear.

“They’re pretty good because they’re a good width and the tops go up…so these are 200’s, they’re really long and you got to be careful with them because they can get stuck in the snow,” Caldwell said.

Handling two pairs of skis at a time, Caldwell organized everything from boots, to gloves, poles, and snowboards.

The sale begins November 6th, at the Gallatin Fair Grounds from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday, the sale will continue at 10 am and conclude at 2 pm.