Six Bozeman Gallatin football players sign NLIs to play at next level

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday, six football players from Bozeman Gallatin signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

Quinn Clark signed with the University of Nebraska.

"It feels great," Clark said. "You know, it just feels good to know what I’ll be doing for the next three to four years. Just be locked in, and you know, just continue to get to do what I love."

As for why he chose the Big Red: "I think it’s going to be a great place for me to succeed in the next three to four years, and you know, I think it’s going to be a good spot," Clark said.

Joshua Woodberry and Ryan Nansel will stay home in Bozeman, putting pen to paper with Montana State.

"You grow up watching these guys every single Saturday at home, and you know, they’re playing great," Nansel noted on why he chose to stay home and represent MSU.

"It’s fun football to watch, and when you get the opportunity to go there, it’s hard to pass that up. There’s great guys around me my senior year that helped me achieve this goal, and I’m just looking forward to making the most of it, especially as a hometown kid."

Woodberry is following in his father's footsteps, Mike Woodberry, who also played linebacker for Montana State from 1998-2001.

"My dad, right when I called him, he was just like jumping up and down and screaming," Woodberry said. "I’m really excited. I hope I make him proud."

Woodberry also noted how he's going to enjoy the next step of his career with fellow Gallatin teammate, Nansel.

"I’m super excited to play with Ryan. He’s a super cool guy, we’re buddies; and I hope we can be even better buddies after this,” Woodbery said.

Meanwhile, Kyler Ellerton will head to Montana Tech next season.

"They have a great program," Ellerton explained of why he chose the Orediggers. "They get all the top recruits in the state, pretty much every year, so I mean, I’m really excited to play with the guys, and yeah, looking forward to it."

"I want to go into engineering as well, so obviously they have a very good engineering school, and just the (football) program they have there, and where they’re heading in the future."

Kyle Mounts and Wes Donaghey both signed with Montana Western.

"It feels good," Mounts said. "I’m excited, excited to get down to Dillon and get to work. It’s a blessing, I mean, both my brothers have played football there, and my sister played basketball there, back quite awhile ago, so I’m excited to get there and hold the name alive."

"I’m super excited, super thankful," Donaghey said. "This is going to be a great opportunity for me, and I can’t wait for what’s to come."

Donaghey also explained how special it's going to be to continue to share the field with Gallatin teammate, Mounts.

"Kyle’s always been a really good friend of mine, and I’ve actually gone through this whole experience with him, so really cool that it worked out this way."