Sign-ups for Gallatin County COVID-19 vaccine appointment to open Friday at noon

GALLATIN COUNTY — Online sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccines will open this Friday, March 12th at 12 pm. Here’s what you need to know before signing up.

The vaccine clinic will be hosted by the county for people in “phase 1 B plus”.

That means people 60 years old and older, people, with certain underlying health conditions and people of color.

People in phase 1A which include s healthcare workers, first responders, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also still eligible to make an appointment.

According to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, there will be around 300 appointments available to sign up for and they will fill up quickly.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department says they are currently getting around 2300 doses of vaccine a week, which is shared with facilities like Bozeman Health, Community Health Partners and Montana State University.

A few important reminders about vaccines in Gallatin County, vaccinations are by appointment only and there will be no walk-ins.

And you must schedule your second dose with the same facility where you received your first dose.

The clinic itself will be held on Thursday, March 18th at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.